Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 48,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.