Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 48,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.