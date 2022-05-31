Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,185,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 217,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mimecast by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

