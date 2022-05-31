Glazer Capital LLC Sells 784,814 Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,814 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,809,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,351,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,865,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPAR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

