Glazer Capital LLC Sells 52,042 Shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 898,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PANA stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.