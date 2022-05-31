Glazer Capital LLC Sells 103,467 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

