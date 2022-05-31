Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495,990 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGACU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

