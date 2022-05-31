Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 4,267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,279 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.78% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

SCLE stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

