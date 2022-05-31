Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 736,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,498,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,479,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ITQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

