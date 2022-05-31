Glazer Capital LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,113 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,181 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 144,748 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THCA stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

