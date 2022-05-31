Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

PGRWU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

