Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,277 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.47% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 495,029 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 127.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 521,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 292,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

