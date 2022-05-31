GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 13,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,485. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

