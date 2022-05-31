Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 50.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 88.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.61. 13,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,040. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

