Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading Up 3.6%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 179,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 229,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$119.84 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

