Genesis Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $285,976.93 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $285,976.93 and $24,684.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

