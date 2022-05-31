Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$12,798.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,201.08.
William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$17,640.00.
GXE stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.