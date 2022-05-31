Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$12,798.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,201.08.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, William Henry English sold 12,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$17,640.00.

GXE stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.