GCN Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $45,724.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00214961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001339 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007605 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.