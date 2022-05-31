GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $441.52 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00017604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $441.52 million and $4.23 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,343,803 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

