Gas (GAS) Hits One Day Volume of $12.37 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00009318 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and $12.37 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.01304843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00520218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.