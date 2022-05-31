GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

