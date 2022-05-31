GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Barclays cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

