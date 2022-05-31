Gameswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.32 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

