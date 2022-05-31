GamerCoin Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $444,810.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.01281028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00424363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008282 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,356,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

