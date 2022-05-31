GameCredits Price Down 20.1% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $61,721.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00218261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,688,237 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

