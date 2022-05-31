Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

GALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

