Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.20. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuwei Films in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

