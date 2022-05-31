Fusion (FSN) Price Up 19.6% This Week

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and $1.00 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,755,383 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

