fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in fuboTV by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in fuboTV by 357.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in fuboTV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 395,410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 344,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,773. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $629.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

