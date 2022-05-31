Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
