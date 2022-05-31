Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 68.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

