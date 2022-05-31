Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $341,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

