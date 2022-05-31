Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

