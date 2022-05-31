Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $286,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BLOK opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

