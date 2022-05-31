Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 594 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $62,426,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $30,146,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

