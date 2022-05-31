Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.