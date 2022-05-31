Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
FBRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,822. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 131.32, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.