Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FBRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,822. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 131.32, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

