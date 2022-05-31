Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
FOXF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
