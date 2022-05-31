Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.91. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

