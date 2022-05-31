Foundry Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,276,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,923,000. Xometry accounts for 37.4% of Foundry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundry Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CL King decreased their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $760,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,022 shares of company stock worth $1,148,508 in the last 90 days.

XMTR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

