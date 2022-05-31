FortKnoxster Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.19 million and $244,973.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.11 or 1.00002547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.