Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,486,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,829,000. AEA-Bridges Impact accounts for approximately 6.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 6.97% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 482,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

