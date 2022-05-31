Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases 18,197 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of TBCPU remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,503. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

