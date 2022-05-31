Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $10.40 Million Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III makes up 1.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 702,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,290. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

