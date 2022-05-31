Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $23.28 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,293,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,281,000. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I accounts for about 4.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 5.32% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

