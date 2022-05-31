Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONKGet Rating) to announce sales of $670.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.81 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $501.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.