Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $670.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.81 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $501.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

