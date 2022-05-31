FlypMe 1-Day Volume Tops $27.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $877,184.32 and approximately $27.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

