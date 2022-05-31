Flamingo Market Capitalization Achieves $32.36 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

