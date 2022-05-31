Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

