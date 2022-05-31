FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.51).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.71) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective for the company.

FGP stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.71). 2,381,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.84).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

