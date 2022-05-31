FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $46.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

