First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

